Aero & Marine Tax Professionals, a tax firm in Northern California with specialized knowledge on aircraft and marine vessel sales tax exemption, recently assisted Edward Ball in obtaining a tax exemption on the purchase of a Beechcraft Bonanza. Aero & Marine helped save Edward approximately $18,000.00 in sales tax.

Edward Ball stated, “I’m a sales representative covering the Western United States selling electronic environmental test equipment. I purchased the plane because I have customers that are inconvenient to drive and fly commercially to. With an airplane of my own, it makes sense. I first heard about Aero&Marine Tax Professionals through an advertisement email. Everything proceeded quite smoothly with the handoff between personnel at Aero&Marine. The instructions they gave were clear, I followed them, and we were successful. I was quite skeptical and thought I would get a big tax bill even after hiring Aero&Marine. I didn’t know if it was actually going to work out but it was worth the risk to me, I proceeded and I was quite happily rewarded. I would absolutely recommend A&M, they offer a great service.”

Tom Alston, founder of Aero & Marine Tax Professionals, stated, “We have evolved a system that makes it as easy as possible for an aircraft purchaser to support a claim for an exemption with the California Board of Equalization. It's completely legal and we have handled close to 1,000 cases so far and have been successful on every one. But it's ideal to bring us in at the beginning of the sales cycle."

Aero & Marine Tax Professionals shows purchasers specifically how to avoid aircraft tax and vessel tax in California and to make certain the full value of their next aircraft, vehicle or vessel goes into their pocket--not the governments. They have successfully filed hundreds of tax returns with the California State Board of Equalization. Mr. Alston has also published many articles on sales and use tax. His blog can be seen at http://www.aeromarinetaxpros.com/aero/articles

