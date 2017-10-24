Most companies are tracking the wrong metrics related to their channel partners and programs, and hence leaving money on the table.

Entomo, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based channel management software and solutions, today announced that Founder Sanjoy Chatterji will host a webinar titled “Using Sabermetrics to Drive Channel Partner Performance” on Thursday, January 22nd at 12:00 p.m. EST. During this webinar, Chatterji will offer tips for success to drive improved performance and collaboration with distributor, reseller, and VAR partners.

“Most companies are tracking the wrong metrics related to their channel partners and programs, and hence leaving money on the table,” said Chatterji. “In the book and movie ‘Moneyball’, Billy Beane and the Oakland A’s used smart analytics to reveal the most important predictors of success – analysis that traditional metrics overlooked. Similarly, many companies use rudimentary metrics to assess and incentivize channel partner performance. These often miss the mark, and performance suffers.”

In this webinar you’ll learn:



How scorecards change partner behavior;

Why raw revenue metrics are not a sufficient indicator of current or future performance;

Channel Sabermetrics: How to design a balanced partner scorecard;

How to collect and compute key channel data to feed a scorecard;

Other best practices for channel-driven companies.

