Activu has raised the bar in collaborative visualization for the command room environment with the announcement of version 5.4 of ActivWare™, its enterprise software platform. Groundbreaking advances in ease of use and performance allow Activu customers to improve workflows and gain real operational benefits from enhanced collective understanding and effortless collaboration, across the enterprise and in the control room.

New Capture Client

One of the key features of the 5.4 release is the new Activu Capture Client, an updated version of the software-based capture technology formerly known as “Agent.” Capture Client is Activu’s innovative software solution for the capture and distribution of computer content (including full motion HD video), regardless of resolution or application technology. Supporting multi-head computers, including video walls, Capture Client can flexibly capture full desktops, single monitors, a pre-defined area of a screen, or even individual applications and distribute that content for view anywhere in an ActivWare deployment, all with integrated audio and KVM support. No additional hardware is required. This capability makes it a versatile tool, adding to the collaborative capabilities of Activu’s software and enhancing operation’s ability to access, manage and share visual information, maintain situational awareness and make informed decisions.

Capture Client adaptively encodes content, using the most efficient method appropriate for the content being captured. Ensuring optimized computational and network utilization and a perfect visual experience, Capture Client delivers truly flexible visualization to the ActivWare platform.

Delivering Real Operational Value

With this latest version of ActivWare, Activu delivers even greater operational benefits. Version 5.4 enhances operational workflow by making visual information visible, accessible and usable to the entire organization, allowing users to establish a common operating picture, create situational awareness, enhance communication and ultimately arrive at better decisions. ActivWare version 5.4 delivers:



Shared visualization: ActivWare version 5.4 provides improved methods of managing and displaying information and sources. Content can easily be distributed through the enterprise, to any networked display (video walls, conference room displays, signage, desktop monitors and mobile devices).

Collaboration and content: ActivWare version 5.4 offers a way for users to participate in personal or group communications and tools for shared, persistent common operational views on the desktop, video wall and mobile devices. Collaboration is enhanced with a robust set of tools for white boarding and communicating.

Automated visualization: A flexible, configurable method of automatically presenting relevant content wherever it is needed.

Version 5.4 of ActivWare is scheduled for release mid-April 2017.

About Activu

