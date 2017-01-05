State-licensed loan officers are regulated by the State in which the military family lives. Ask if your loan officer is State-licensed.

AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC (AMS) offers a wide variety of mortgage options at excellent rates through state-licensed loan officers in Florida, North Carolina and now, Virginia. AMS provides nearly every residential mortgage product available to military personnel with a credit score above 620, for property within Florida, North Carolina and now, Virginia. From Fannie Mae to Freddie Mac, to FHA to VA to USDA mortgages, AAFMAA Mortgage Services will find the best mortgage to meet each individual Member’s needs.

AMS operates by offering the best mortgage products to military families. While some lenders offer either adjustable rate or fixed rate mortgages, AMS offers both options. Some lenders only offer VA mortgages, despite potential fees totaling more than three percent.

"At AMS, professional state-licensed loan officers will search for the best mortgage option for each unique member, and select the best mortgage for those that serve or have served our Armed Forces," according to Andy May, COO AMS.

AMS provides experienced and qualified state-licensed loan officers, superlative customer service, education, transparency and trust throughout what can often-times be considered a tedious and stressful process. With the dynamic regulatory and legal environment, AMS can save members from costly mistakes in the due diligence and earnest money process.

The seasoned AMS staff comes with military experience as well as many military connections. AAFMAA Mortgage Services exceeds expectations. Extremely competitive pricing, as well as transparency and regular communication through all steps of the mortgage process, sets AMS apart from other lenders. With weekly status reports from client service representatives, AAFMAA Mortgage Services will keep members informed and in the loop throughout the course of securing a mortgage.

AAFMAA Mortgage Services’ parent company, AAFMAA, remains the longest-standing financial solutions provider for the military and military families. As a member-owned, not-for-profit institution, AAFMAA exists to meet the unique needs of current and former service members, and military families. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC operates with the same core values.

“AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AAFMAA will bring the same transparency, honesty and superlative service that AAFMAA members have received for over a century,” AAFMAA President Walt Lincoln said. “For most service members, a home purchase ranks as their largest investment. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC will deliver superior products and services to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The military serves the country; AMS serves the American Armed Forces and their families.”

Competitive, accurate, honest, transparent, and member-owned. Experience the difference at AAFMAA Mortgage Services. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC is licensed in the States of North Carolina. Florida and Virginia (NMLS: 1423968). The team operates from 639 Executive Place, Suite 203, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28305. Call 844-422-3622 (844-4-AAFMAA), email mortgage(at)aafmaa(dot)com, or visit the website at http://www.aafmaa.com/mortgage to reach AAFMAA Mortgage Services. Equal Opportunity Lender. 103418 Loan Officer number.