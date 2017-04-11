Iain Milnes, founder and president of Power Knot, offers cost-effective solution to food waste in stadiums Professional sports activities and their venues are among many industries plagued by high amounts of food waste.

The professional sports industry is being challenged to weave sustainability into the fabric of their franchises, sports complexes and arenas. These facilities have set the stage for showcasing not only sports events, concerts and other large events, but each city’s commitment to sustainability and building a healthy community.

Many sports complexes have begun the implementation of waste minimization and green house gas (GHG) reduction strategies, as well as the installation of alternative energy technologies, and more are exploring their pathway to sustainability each day. Waste Management estimates that the four major professional sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) generate approximately 35,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) each year in their sports complexes from waste generated by fans; much of this is food waste that ends up in landfills.

An estimated one ton of waste comes from the executive suites of the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium every home game; 10 pre-season and season games equals 10 tons. When including the other teams in the NFL, there are roughly 320 tons of waste generated per NFL season—much of it being sent to landfills.

Iain Milnes, founder and president of Power Knot, a leading manufacturer of eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions for waste food disposal, said, “We recently sold two of our LFCs (Liquid Food Composter) to the Miami Dolphins. This season’s food waste savings from our LFCs at Hard Rock Stadium will be a dramatic example of significant sustainability gains for the other NFL teams and the rest of the professional sports franchises for their respective sports complexes and arenas.”

Power Knot’s LFC is a fully-enclosed automatic composting machine that disposes of most food matter within 24 hours.

Looking beyond the executive suites section, per ESPN’s 2016 NFL attendance average, the Miami Dolphins average 65,000 people per game. This equates to 28,000 pounds of waste per game and 7.16 million pounds of food waste per season when averaging these statistics across the NFL as a whole.

As an acknowledged expert in the food waste industry, Milnes commends the green initiatives that are being taken by many major league teams for their venues, but he emphasizes that there is still a tremendous amount of food waste being sent to landfills.

Milnes added, “We know that professional sports activities and their venues are among many industries plagued by high amounts of food waste. As a solution, our LFC has proven to be a reliable and cost-effective means to an end—reducing waste sent to landfills. By using our LFCs, both the team and the sports venue will be appreciated by their community, and by an increasing number of their loyal fans who are environmentally conscious.”

About Power Knot’s LFC:

Power Knot’s LFC® is a reliable solution to the challenge of corporate social responsibility faced by industries plagued with high amounts of food waste. It allows companies to cleanly and safely break down the waste on-site, and in doing so, to generate goodwill with the growing number of environmentally-conscious consumers. Power Knot’s clean technology solutions will continue to help advance the global movement toward sustainability and zero waste initiatives.

About Power Knot:

Power Knot, with its headquarters in San Jose, Calif., provides innovative solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. The company designs, manufactures, and sells self-contained systems that eliminate waste food.

Its LFCs (Liquid Food Composters) are high-quality, technologically-advanced bio-digesters capable of rapid digestion of most organic materials. LFCs create a safe and economical resolution for customers looking to address their carbon footprint by diverting waste food from landfills and by reducing emissions related to the transportation of waste.

LFCs represent long-term performance and sustainability for any organization. LFCs typically have a payback period of six to 24 months based on reduced waste and costs of waste disposal. For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com.

