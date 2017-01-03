AdvoLogix Cloud-Based Law Practice and Legal Matter Management Solutions "For the last year and a half, we have run the AdvoLogix/Accounting Seed stack on the Salesforce platform for marketing, practice management, CRM, billing, and accounting. AdvoLogix and Accounting Seed have been integral to the growth of our practice."

AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based law practice and legal matter management solutions, today announced integration with Accounting Seed, a leading 100 percent native accounting application built exclusively for the Salesforce platform. The providers collaborated to integrate its Salesforce applications to offer law firms a legal matter management system that provides advanced accounting functions at both a matter and account level.

“Our integration with Accounting Seed incorporates two leading Salesforce applications,” said Steve Stockstill, AdvoLogix's Vice President of Product Development. “The integration is based on Accounting Seed’s ability to handle project-based accounting and will provide law firms with a 360-degree solution to client-matter accounting needs. The power of the Salesforce platform allows AdvoLogix and Accounting Seed to interact within the same user experience, without the need to synchronize across different platforms. From an end user's perspective, the AdvoLogix and Accounting Seed integration is like a single application.”

The integration affords law firms the ability to quickly create invoices from one or more accounts or matters. Invoices will instantly appear in both Accounting Seed and AdvoLogix in relation to the corresponding matter. The integration offers easy access to accounts receivable aging and tracking, cash receipts, invoices, customer statements, and real-time expense and time tracking.

"Accounting and matter management go hand in hand," said Tony Zorc, Chief Executive Officer at Accounting Seed. "The ability to track, bill, and process a client matter is paramount for any law firm. Our integration with AdvoLogix is a perfect complement to our robust accounting suite on Salesforce, allowing firms nationwide to truly automate their back office and legal matters."

"Running a growing six attorney office in the Bay Area that is a part of a larger office located in Los Angeles, we need a scalable, secure, cloud based, BYOD solution that is cost effective," said Donald Sweet, Esq., Rodnusky & Associates. "For the last year and a half, we have run the AdvoLogix/Accounting Seed stack on the Salesforce platform for marketing, practice management, CRM, billing, and accounting. We highly recommend the solution to other law offices looking for strong billing and reporting functionality with highly responsive and well documented platform partners. AdvoLogix and Accounting Seed have been integral to the growth of our practice."

Both AdvoLogix and Accounting Seed are recognized as leaders in their own domains. AdvoLogix was one of the first legal matter management solutions built from inception in the modern cloud environment and is employed by thousands of legal practitioners worldwide. Accounting Seed is recognized as a leading Salesforce Accounting Solution, with a track record of saving organizations countless hours resulting from wasted data duplication.

About AdvoLogix

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix®, is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms and general counsel automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry leading security and reliability. Built on the leading cloud platform, Salesforce®, AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit http://www.AdvoLogix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter @AdvoLogix.

About Accounting Seed

Founded in 2008, Accounting Seed is a completely Native Accounting application developed exclusively for the Salesforce platform. The company’s main goal is to enable customers to build world-class business management solutions on the Force.com platform with a reliable and affordable accounting, order and inventory management package integrated. They combine CRM and Accounting with more flexibility than any other application. For further information, follow the company on Twitter @AccountingSeed, LinkedIn, or visit http://www.AccountingSeed.com.