Responsive Health, a spinoff from the Mount Sinai Health System, announced today that its flagship product Prescription Universe was featured on American Public Media's Marketplace Morning Report broadcast nationally on NPR's Morning Edition. Prescription Universe is the first enterprise platform for prescribing digital medicine.

“We were so thrilled when Dan Gorenstein asked to speak about Prescription Universe,“ said Ashish Atreja, MD, MPH, Chief Technology Innovation and Engagement Officer and Director of the Sinai AppLab, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, “It has been a many years journey to build Prescription Universe. To see care teams using it, and have major news talk about its value, makes us so proud.”

The Marketplace Morning Report focuses on the value of healthcare apps, pointing out that “apps can make a difference.” It provides an emotional example of one patient’s decade-long struggle with Crohn's Disease and how keeping tabs on her symptoms using an app helps avoid additional hospitalizations. The report goes on to say “physicians at 2/3 of the nation’s largest hospitals now want to prescribe apps” and discusses the difficulties patients have in finding the right app among the 265,000 healthcare apps available for smartphones and tablets.

The goal of Prescription Universe is to allow doctors to get the right healthcare apps into the hands of patients at the right time. “The bar for entry on Prescription Universe is so high, very few apps make it. FDA approval, clinical trials, security, HIPPA compliance are just some of the criteria.” says Ed Berde, CTO and Co-Founder of Responsive Health. “We know digital medicine can improve health. Unfortunately we have to overlook many great apps because they just can’t provide the evidence.”

About Responsive Health

Responsive Health is radically changing the delivery of digital medicine. Founded in 2016 as a startup from the Mount Sinai Health System, the largest health system in New York City and a driving force in the rapid technological innovations in healthcare, Responsive Health is dedicated to enabling the digital revolution in health. Responsive Health’s flagship product, RxUniverse™, is the first enterprise-based digital medicine delivery system that enables physicians to prescribe evidence-based mobile health applications to patients at the point of care.

About Marketplace

Marketplace is produced and distributed by American Public Media (APM), in association with the University of Southern California. Marketplace programs are currently broadcast by nearly 800 public radio stations nationwide across the United States and are heard by more than 13 million weekly listeners. This makes the Marketplace portfolio the most widely heard business or economic programming in the country- on radio or television. The programs focus on the latest business news both nationally and internationally.

Responsive Health Co-Founders Ashish Atreja and Edward Berde are attending the JPM Conference and will be at StartUp Health Festival and Health 2.0 WinterTech 2017 this week.

Information on Responsive Health and RxUniverse is available at ResponsiveHealth.org and RxUniverse.com, or find Responsive Health on Twitter @ResponsiveHlth and LinkedIn.