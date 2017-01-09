We reviewed many options throughout a long selection process and felt that 7thonline was the best solution to most effectively plan our business across all of our channels and regions

7thonline, Inc., a leading provider of cross-channel demand planning and execution solutions to the Apparel, Footwear and Accessories (AFA) industries, today announced that Theory and Helmut Lang, subsidiaries of the global retail company Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., have chosen 7thonline to support their global demand planning and retail allocation.

Operating a mix of wholesale, retail and ecommerce formats in various global markets, Theory and Helmut Lang aim with 7thonline to formalize business processes across divisions and drive strategic growth via centralized, data-driven and transparent merchandise demand planning and retail allocation.

In 7thonline, Fast Retailing finds an ideal partner with scalable, analytics-rich solutions and deep industry expertise in apparel and retail. Theory and Helmut Lang will now implement 7thonline’s cloud-based global demand planning solutions to support their retail and wholesale businesses in the U.S. and select international markets in the first of two phases. This implementation includes global merchandise planning, assortment planning, in-season planning/open-to-buy and retail allocation. Further system adoption across other markets has been slated for phase two.

Solutions offered by 7thonline will deliver:



Centralized global planning and retail allocation to drive alignment between corporate and channel-level product strategy and budgets

Demand-driven, proactive business practices

Integrated order processing

Intelligent product and location forecasts powered by proprietary algorithms

“We reviewed many options throughout a long selection process and felt that 7thonline was the best solution to most effectively plan our business across all of our channels and regions," says Kelly Pedersen, Sr. VP of Global Planning and Supply Chain Strategy for Theory and Helmut Lang. “The team at 7thonline have been a pleasure to work with from the beginning and have been outstanding partners as we have begun the implementation.”

“We are delighted that Theory and Helmut Lang have selected 7thonline. We look forward to a highly productive partnership,” says Louise Chazen, President of 7thonline. “Fast Retailing is a global retail icon known for its unique vision and strong operations. Our commitment to best practices and innovation in modern merchandise planning and allocation will help Theory and Helmut Lang realize the transformation they have determined to achieve.”

About Theory

Founded by Andrew Rosen in 1997, Theory revolutionized the contemporary market with its concept of the urban uniform, a modern edit of elevated essentials. A leader in Fast Retailing Group’s dossier, Theory balances luxury with accessibility in collections known for precisely tailored silhouettes and exceptional fabrics.

About Helmut Lang

In 2006 Andrew Rosen re-launched Helmut Lang as the first advanced contemporary label in the market, with a focus on proportions, original fabrications and tailored silhouettes. Today, the label continues to evolve with a focus on quality, form and function. Drawing inspiration from the archives and modernizing designs for the present, the collections exemplify the respect for a heritage of fashion that was born out of palpable creativity, originality and irreverence.

About 7thonline

7thonline is a leading provider of cross-channel merchandise and assortment management solutions to the Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories industries. Deployed in the cloud or as enterprise software, 7thonline solutions enable more effective planning, demand forecasting, and inventory optimization for fast-growing, omni-channel, leading brands. With embedded business intelligence and rich analytics, the company’s solutions offer complete demand visibility and planning capabilities for wholesale, retail, and e-commerce—enabling increased sales, reduced markdowns, improved margins, and enhanced profitability. Customers include Bestseller, Brooks Brothers, Calvin Klein, Fast Retailing USA, G-III Apparel Group, GRI Retail Group (Hong Kong), Michael Kors, Nautica, Oakley, Patagonia, PVH and VF, among others. 7thonline is headquartered in New York, NY and has global offices in mainland China. To learn more, visit http://www.7thonline.com, and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/7thonlineInc.

