SignatureCare Emergency Center is excited to announce the opening of their newest location in College Station. The ER opened January 2nd, 2017 and is now accepting patients 24 hours a day. The brand new state-of-the-art facility is modernly designed and offers a full medical lab, X-Rays and can treat infants, children and adults alike. The SignatureCare Emergency Center brand offers top-notch, 24-hour emergency medical care, and now College Station residents will have the modern ER right in their backyard.

“SignatureCare is excited to bring our level of emergency care to the community of College Station,” said Aaron Braun, SignatureCare Emergency Center’s Chief Medical Officer. “The needs of a town like College Station can be much different from somewhere like Houston, and we’re exciting to be offering top-tier emergency care in the area.”

The 10,586-ft building includes on-site imaging services such as x-ray, CT scans and ultrasounds. The center also includes an on-site laboratory where medical tests can be processed right way. All the physicians at SignatureCare Emergency Center are board-certified and the medical staff emergency room trained.

The emergency room can treat everything from serious infection and broken bones to chest pain and asthma. Most patients wait no more than ten minutes to be seen and we accept most major insurance plans.

“Our goal is always 100% patient satisfaction,” said Braun. “We hope our new location in College Station can ease the minds of residents and parents who aren’t sure where to turn when facing an emergency medical situation.”

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

Licensed by the Texas Department of Health Services, SignatureCare Emergency Centers are freestanding emergency rooms that are always open. SignatureCare has four locations in the Houston area with each offering state-of-the art medical imaging, and X-rays. All of our emergency rooms are fully staffed with medical professionals, including board-certified physicians, licensed nurses, radiology technicians, and emergency-trained ancillary staff. All SignatureCare Emergency Centers are open 24/7- 365 days a year.

