SignatureCare Emergency Center – Stafford Now Open

SignatureCare Emergency Center has opened its fourth Houston-area location, SignatureCare Emergency Center – Stafford. The newest emergency center is opened April 7th and is now seeing patients.

“The entire team at SignatureCare is excited to be expanding our top-rated emergency medical services to the Stafford area,” said SignatureCare Emergency Center’s Chief Medical Officer, Aaron Braun.

SignatureCare Emergency Center – Stafford includes the full-time emergency services the other three Houston-area locations offer. This includes trauma and injury care from board-certified doctors and nurses, imaging and laboratory services, and a comfortable environment. The staff at SignatureCare are equipped to deal with most emergency medical situations for both adult and pediatric patients.

“Our Stafford location is now open and serving patients right away,” said Braun. “We believe Stafford will benefit from having a full-service emergency center just around the corner and can’t wait to start serving the community.”

For more information on the opening of SignatureCare Emergency Center – Stafford, visit http://ercare24.com/coming-soon-signaturecare-emergency-center-stafford/

About SignatureCare Emergency Center

Licensed by the Texas Department of Health Services, SignatureCare Emergency Centers are freestanding emergency rooms that are always open. SignatureCare has four locations in the Houston area with each offering state-of-the art medical imaging, and X-rays. All our emergency rooms are fully staffed with medical professionals, including board-certified physicians, licensed nurses, radiology technicians, and emergency-trained ancillary staff. All SignatureCare Emergency Centers are open 24/7- 365 days a year.

For more information on SignatureCare Emergency Center and its other locations visit http://www.ercare24.com.