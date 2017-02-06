Ed Smith, Director of Marketing and Communications His demonstrated ability to bring our compelling value proposition to new audiences in multiple channels will be essential as Delphi continues to gain visibility as a leader in multi-market construction management.

Delphi Construction, Inc. the Construction Management firm with offices in Waltham and Cape Cod Massachusetts, has added Ed Smith of Plymouth Massachusetts to its leadership team in the role of Director of Marketing and Communications.

Delphi CEO, Jake Simmons, made the announcement regarding Smith’s appointment at a recent company meeting. “We are very excited to bring Ed Smith on as Director of Marketing and Communications. His demonstrated ability to bring our compelling value proposition to new audiences in multiple channels will be essential as Delphi continues to gain visibility as a leader in multi-market construction management.”

Smith brings 20 years experience in integrated marketing and was an agency principle prior to coming on board at Delphi. He spearheaded Delphi's 2016 creative re-branding and will continue to be responsible for all marketing, advertising, communications and PR for the company.