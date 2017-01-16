Tyson Ferraro has accepted the role of Director of Marketing at CSI. In this (re)new(ed) role, Tyson will shape and implement the marketing strategy across all business units at Control Solutions, Inc. Tyson will report directly to Mark Boyd, CEO with day-to-day alignment to Curtis Clark, Executive Vice President.

Tyson brings over six years of marketing, sales, and product portfolio management experience. Prior to joining CSI, he worked at Dow AgroSciences where he held leadership roles in both, the Pest Management, and Crop Protection divisions. Before joining Dow, Ty received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Marketing and a Master of Business Administration Degree with a concentration on Marketing and Management, both from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. His business acumen and professional experience market leading companies serving diverse markets will provide a strong foundation for success as CSI continues to bring innovative and customer-focused solutions to customers across our multiple business lines.

About Control Solutions Inc. (CSI)

Control Solutions began as a family owned business in 1958 and is built on to the commitment of serving the professional pest control and retail markets. CSI has added product lines for the Industrial, Lawn and Garden, Turf, Animal Health and Biocide markets, and is working with over 80 distributors serving those markets. Control Solutions maintains relationships with chemical manufacturers worldwide and provides a ready supply of products in distribution warehouses across the U.S. The partnership with ADAMA multiplies Control Solutions’ agility in continuously adding new products to meet the needs of professionals and homeowners. "The one constant since the beginning in 1958 is our mission focus: to seek out and distribute effective and economical solutions for our customers," stated Mark Boyd, President and founder of CSI.

About ADAMA formerly Makhteshim-Agan Industries

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer and distributor worldwide of crop protection solutions. The Company supplies efficient solutions to farmers across the full farming value-chain, including crop-protection, novel agricultural technologies, and complementary non-crop businesses. In 2013, the Company’s revenues were over $3 billion, and it is ranked seventh in the world in the overall agrochemicals industry. The Company is characterized by its heritage of innovation, farmer-centric approach to product development, and it’s observance of strict standards of environmental protection and quality control. For more information, visit us at http://www.adama.com.