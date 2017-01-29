Alelo SimServer

Alelo announced today the Enskill SimServer, an addition to the Enskill Digital Learning Environment originally announced in July 2016. The goal of the Enskill system is to deliver highly effective, economic learning solutions that solve the skills gap faced by today’s workers who need both technical and interpersonal soft skills to succeed.

Enskill addresses how people learn interpersonal soft skills such as mastering foreign languages, team leadership, negotiation, collaboration, sales, and customer service. Technical skills are typically taught with formal education and on-the-job training, but relatively few individuals receive effective training in interpersonal soft skills. Conventional soft-skill learning methods are labor-intensive, ineffective, or both. Coaching is provided to relatively few individuals because it typically costs $250-$5000 per learner per month. Passive e-learning by videos and slides is ineffective because it does not give learners opportunities to practice and develop skills.

The Enskill system provides highly effective skills learning and retention for less than $35 per learner per month. It incorporates the Alelo learning method based on immersive simulations of real-world situations and tasks where learners practice and explore alternatives in safe environments, building confidence and ensuring long-term retention. The virtual role-play scenarios are built with advances in cognitive computing that include artificially intelligent virtual characters that challenge and motivate in game-like interactions that appeal to “digital natives.” By playing different roles, learners develop an understanding of other people’s perspectives. Unscripted dialogues between learners and virtual role-players foster learning by pressing learners to think what to do and why, instead of choosing from multiple-choice prompts.

A key advance in the Enskill SimServer announced today is its use of big data to progressively improve learning effectiveness. Alelo uses anonymous learning outcomes and interactions automatically collected by the system to enhance the behavior of the artificially intelligent virtual role-players and the real-time feedback and coaching that learners receive. In future releases of SimServer machine learning algorithms currently under development will operate on these data to achieve continuous, automatic improvements.

Enskill is available to learners as a simulation-as-a-service delivered on web browsers and handheld devices. It integrates speech recognition and natural language processing technologies, and interoperates with digital learning-management systems.

Enskill’s first customer is Laureate Education, a global network of degree-granting higher-education institutions with more than one million students enrolled across more than 70 institutions in 25 countries at campuses and online. Laureate has contracted with Alelo for the use of the Enskill platform to provide online English-learning courses co-developed by both companies to 50,000 Laureate students in Latin America.

Dr. Lewis Johnson, CEO of Alelo, adds, “Enskill embodies the new generation of our digital-learning methods and technologies that have successfully taught foreign language and cultural awareness to over 200,000 U.S., Australian and NATO forces prior to and during their deployment in 86 countries. Successes include the first Marine battalion to return from Iraq without any combat fatalities partially due to learning Arabic language and culture with an Alelo course. Enskill is the foundation of our ambitious expansion into non-government markets. ”

ABOUT ALELO INC.

Alelo creates learning solutions that help people acquire new skills and apply them when it counts, changing the way people communicate. The company has been delivering learning solutions based on virtual role-play simulations since 2003 when it spun out as a DARPA-funded research project from the University of Southern California. The U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) program funded Alelo to develop Web-based learning technology for cultural awareness that was distinguished as a success story. Alelo.com