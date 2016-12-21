APCON Releases New Passive Fiber TAPs

Our latest additions to the ApconTap family are key in next generation data centers to monitor networks without disrupting service or taxing processing on network devices.

APCON, a leading provider of intelligent network monitoring and security solutions, today announced it is expanding its ApconTap family with the introduction of passive fiber 40Gbps and 100Gbps TAPs with short range, long range and bidirectional models to accommodate requirements for next generation data center deployments.

TAPs allow network engineers to access data throughout their networks, ensuring the data is forwarded to the right monitoring and analysis tools. TAPs offer an uncensored view of all network traffic and are an integral part of the network monitoring architecture.

“Network engineers rely on TAPs to analyze network data and diagnose and debug problems faster,” said Richard Rauch, president and CEO of APCON. “Our latest additions to the ApconTap family are key in next generation data centers to monitor networks without disrupting service or taxing processing on network devices.”

APCON offers a portfolio of passive TAPs that captures network traffic under all conditions and simplifies network monitoring and security efforts. The modular design of the ApconTap eliminates unnecessary cabling and connections, improving both reliability and security. Each ApconTap model supports common data center optical fiber standards.

ApconTaps fully integrate with IntellaFlex XR, APCON’s network visibility platform, to support packet aggregation, rate conversion, port tagging, filtering and NetFlow generation. With convenient housing in the same data center rack as the APCON monitoring switch, IT and security professionals can scale their network monitoring architectures according to their data center growth plans with the same vendor, making the purchase process easy.

