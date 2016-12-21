American Natural Gas (ANG), a premier distributor of alternative motor fuels, and a portfolio company within HC2 Holdings (NYSE: MKT: HCHC), announced today that it has acquired seven compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations in Indiana and Ohio via the acquisition of Constellation CNG, LLC, formerly a subsidiary of Constellation. Financial terms were not disclosed.

As a result of the acquisition, which closed on December 20, 2016, ANG now owns and operates the following seven Constellation CNG stations:



2323 West Pleasant Center Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46819

2240 North Michigan Ave., Greensburg, IN 47240

510 South Post Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46239

290 Yost Dr., Lafayette, IN 47905

420 Steven’s Way, Seymour, IN 47274

2720 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45414

5343 Distribution Dr., Findlay, OH 45840

The purchase also includes a parcel of land for the development of an eighth CNG station located at 1325 East Drinker Street in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

As a result of this acquisition and that of Questar Fueling Company on December 16, ANG now owns and operates approximately 40 fueling stations in 13 states across the United States, inclusive of stations in process and under development, up from only two stations at the time of HC2’s initial investment in ANG in August 2014.

“This strategic purchase aligns with our mission to grow our CNG network, extend the reach of alternative fuels, and deliver opportunity to fleets across the country,” said Drew West, Chief Executive Officer of ANG. “We look forward to welcoming new and existing users of these stations, while continuing the relationship with Constellation as our natural gas supplier and in marketing ANG’s fueling programs to customers.”

Over the next few months, ANG will be introducing technology and equipment upgrades to these stations so customers can anticipate a smooth, reliable and improved fueling experience. Service at all stations will continue uninterrupted throughout the ownership transition. ANG will oversee operations with state-of-the-art 24-hour monitoring platforms and an expert on-call maintenance team.

According to calculations by the US Environmental Protection Agency, switching vehicles from gasoline to CNG can reduce carbon monoxide emission by 90-97 percent, carbon dioxide emission by 25 percent, nitrogen oxide emissions by 35-60 percent, and lessen toxic and carcinogenic pollutants. Overall costs to operate heavy-duty trucks on CNG are significantly less than running the same trucks on gasoline or diesel fuel.

Those looking to learn more about ANG are encouraged to visit its website, http://www.americannaturalgas.com, or call 866-264-6220 with questions.

