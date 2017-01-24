“At the Spark Center for Autism, we take pride and joy in the behavioral outcomes generated through the services that our passionate and dedicated team is able to provide," said Emily Morris, M.S., BCBA

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded the Spark Center for Autism with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the organization as a top behavioral service provider in the country. The award celebrates exceptional special needs providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction, and qualifications and consumer satisfaction. These areas are measured via a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

“The Spark Center for Autism demonstrates strong organizational and clinical practices that support the creation of robust and comprehensive treatment programs as well as ethical scaling. The quality of their treatment programs is substantiated through an adherence to current best practices in the field of Applied Behavior Analysis and high levels of staff and caregiver satisfaction,” said Sara Gershfeld, Founder of BHCOE. “We are delighted to commend the Clinical Directors, Emily Morris and Reena Naami, and their organization on creating a program that is an integral resource to the Wayne County autism community and beyond.”

BHCOE is a trusted source for recognizing top-performing behavioral health providers. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and awards only those service agencies that meet elite standards.

“At the Spark Center for Autism, we take pride and joy in the behavioral outcomes generated through the services that our passionate and dedicated team is able to provide. Additionally, we are grateful for the support and engagement of our caregivers and our collective dedication to facilitating meaningful skill acquisition,” said Emily Morris, M.S., BCBA. “We are excited to be honored by the BHCOE with this Award of Distinction and our team is looking forward to continuing our work of providing evidence-based behavioral services throughout the Wayne County, Oakland County, and beyond for many years to come.”

About Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE)

The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence is a trusted source that recognizes top-performing behavioral health providers. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/.

About the Spark Center for Autism

The Spark Center for Autism is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders by providing early intervention based on the principles of applied behavior analysis. At the Spark Center, our primary goal is to increase functional skills and decrease behaviors that negatively impact daily living. We believe that the best outcomes are achieved by tailoring interventions to the individual based on their specific needs. We believe in working with families to share and teach these principles in order to help enhance the lives of the children and their families. We believe we have a responsibility to uphold best practice which means only using interventions that are validated in current research. For more information, please visit http://www.sparkcenterforautism.com/index.html.