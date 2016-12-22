HigherEducation.com The Master of Science in Health Economics and Clinical Outcomes Research provides students with a strong foundation in highly in-demand skillsets, including health economics, big data analysis, and health services research.

Xavier University will be offering an innovative new online Master of Science in Health Economic and Clinical Outcomes Research (HECOR), with classes beginning January 2017. This new online Master of HECOR is designed for professionals with experience in data analysis whose seek to learn how to use the latest health data to improve health care and patient outcomes. The 40-credit hour program prepares students for careers in the fast-growing health care analytics field as analysts, managers and directors.

“The Master of Science in Health Economics and Clinical Outcomes Research provides students with a strong foundation in highly in-demand skillsets, including health economics, big data analysis, and health services research,” says HECOR Program Director Dr. Paul Niklewski. “Xavier is proud to be one of only a handful of universities offering an online program of this kind. We have done everything to ensure that our students get the best possible online education experience.”

The online Master of HECOR program is built specifically to suit the needs of working professionals who have already earned a bachelor’s degree and have a strong desire to advance their careers in the healthcare industry. Classes, which include health economics, data mining, and statistical modeling and epidemiology, are taught by Xavier faculty members with experience in the HECOR field. Students will also gain hands-on experience with professional mentors. The coursework can be completed entirely online within two years.

For more information, visit http://online.xavier.edu/online-masters-health-outcomes-research/ or call (855) 815-3054. Xavier is accepting applications now, and the first online cohort will begin classes in January of 2017. A second cohort will begin classes in August 2017.

