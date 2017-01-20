UJA Greenwich I am honored to serve as a representative of my Synagogue to the UJA Greenwich Board and look forward to continuing to assist the organization in its incredibly important work both locally and around the globe.

At the philanthropy organization's annual meeting of the Greenwich Chapter at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, Mr. Abrams was present during an honorarium for Dr. Rick Hodes, the famed medical doctor who has worked tirelessly on behalf of those without medical care.

Mr. Abrams said of the position, “I am honored to serve as a representative of my Synagogue to the UJA Greenwich Board and look forward to continuing to assist the organization in its incredibly important work both locally and around the globe. In these times especially, I believe the work done by organizations such as the UJA are critical and there is no better feeling than being a part of something that does such important work as the UJA and all of the various philanthropic board’s I have been honored to serve on.”

Marcus Abrams is currently Co-President of the Greenwich Reform Synagogue in Greenwich, CT where he is responsible for overseeing the Synagogue’s operating budget and substantial endowment. His tenure has included leading the effort as Co-President to build a new Synagogue building that is the first purpose built Synagogue in Greenwich history. Mr Abrams has had a distinguished career spanning politics and finance.

He served as Special Assistant to US Congressman Martin Frost(TX) and then in similar positions at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. Mr. Abrams then formed Titan Advisors a political consulting firm whose clients included Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and others. While attending law school, Mr. Abrams founded one of the most successful investment management companies in the world - responsible for over $1billion dollars in investment. Mr. Abrams left the firm to focus on philanthropic passions - previously serving as the Chair of the National Jewish Democratic Council's Economic Development Committee, and a member of AIPAC Senate Club.

He additionally has been involved in the film industry as an executive producer of several documentary films. Mr. Abrams holds a B.A. from Boston University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law. He lives in Greenwich, CT with their four year old son and are twin daughters born in December of 2016.