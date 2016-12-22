RSD Advisors Adds Investment Veteran Andre Boreas

RSD Advisors is pleased to announce the addition of Andre Boreas as Managing Director and Senior Advisor to the firm’s practice. Mr. Boreas has over twenty years of investment management experience, having overseen hundreds of millions of dollars for high net worth individuals, pensions, foundations, and endowments. He is based in the greater Philadelphia area.

Mr. Boreas was previously the Chief Investment Officer at SF Capital, a $700 million single family office in New York, where he oversaw all investment related activities. Prior to that, he was co-portfolio manager at a Philadelphia-based fund-of-hedge fund as well as Director of Research at PFM Advisors, a $4 billion institutional investment consultant. Earlier in his career, Mr. Boreas worked at Abbott Capital, a private equity advisor for institutional investors. Most recently, Mr. Boreas has been a consultant to a number of investment-technology related firms on product strategy and marketing in the alternative investment industry. Rick Daskin, President of RSD Advisors, says: “I have known Andre for a number of years and am very excited for him to be joining RSD as we continue to add clients and grow our business. His deep understanding of the capital markets and emphasis on risk management complements RSD’s own philosophy of prudent stewardship of our client’s wealth.”

About RSD Advisors

RSD Advisors is an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and financial planning firm focused on providing real world solutions for clients who seek an objective financial blueprint. The firm’s singular goal is to help clients achieve success in all aspects of their financial lives.

