Visit CONEXPO 2017 and Leave NCCCO Certified

Visit us at Booth G74207 An excellent opportunity for ConExpo attendees to earn or renew their NCCCO certifications while attending one of the largest events of its kind in the world.

With educational focus on safe crane operations and lifting at ConExpo 2017, Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) will be reprising its NCCCO prep training for Mobile Crane Operators and also adding Lift Director prep training. The training, which debuted at the last event with outstanding response from the industry, will be held on March 5-6 just prior to the international expo in Las Vegas.

The training will prepare the attendees to take their OSHA-recognized and ANSI-accredited written exams provided by the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) exams on March 7th. Additionally, CICB’s accredited CCO Practical Examiners will be administering the practical exams for mobile cranes on March 8th.

With onsite test scoring and instant results, attendees will be given the opportunity, if successful, to walk away NCCCO-certified. In addition, the attendees will also receive a complimentary 5-day registration to expo (a $249 value). “This is an excellent opportunity for expo attendees to earn or renew their CCO certifications while attending one of the largest events of its kind in the world,” noted Craig Epperson, President and CEO of CICB.

ConExpo 2017, one of the most awaited events in Las Vegas, is the international trade show for the construction industries. The expo will feature over 2,500 exhibitors and is expected to draw over 130,000 attendees.

About CICB:

Headquartered in Orlando, FL since 1969 with a second training facility in Houston, TX, Crane Inspection & Certification Bureau (CICB) provides customized training for every type of lifting equipment and inspection services worldwide. CICB’s professionally trained instructors and subject matter experts are not only NCCCO Accredited Practical Examiners, but are NCCCO Certified as Mobile, Overhead & Articulating Crane Operators, Riggers, Signalpersons, Lift Directors and Crane Inspectors. CICB’s instructors have been awarded the prestigious Top Trainer Award in 2016, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009