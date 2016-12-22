Construction Specialties Recognized with International Award

Construction Specialties, Inc. (CS), a leading manufacturer of specialty building products, received a 2016 GOOD DESIGN™ Building Material Award for its Acrovyn® Wall Panels. The GOOD DESIGN™ Award is conferred annually by The Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies.

“Our newly relaunched Acrovyn Wall Panels system is resetting wall panel standards by expanding aesthetic options, and gives architects and designers an extensive range of design options,” said Amy DeVore, Business Development Manager. “The GOOD DESIGN™ Award is international recognition of our commitment to innovation and superior design.”

Each year, the GOOD DESIGN™ exhibition program selects the most cutting-edge product designs from nearly 50 countries around the world. GOOD DESIGN™ is globally known as the oldest and most exclusive design awards program. The program recognizes the work of thousands of designers and manufacturers worldwide who have successfully undertaken the challenge to produce the best and most outstanding design products in the world.

About Acrovyn Wall Panels

Acrovyn Wall Panels, a 3/8” substrate laminated with PVC-free rigid sheet, can be specified in standard sizes and a variety of thicknesses, from three-quarters inch to two inches. Classic or daring, any design can be accomplished with 68 Acrovyn solid colors, 24 Chameleon simulated patterns and Acrovyn by Design® high-resolution imagery. With Acrovyn by Design, customers can incorporate photography, branding and more across a series of panels. All finish types provide the same protection and durability that the industry expects from CS’ award-winning Acrovyn Wall Protection. Embedded with a moisture-resistant barrier, the wall panels are UL® Classified B2.

About Construction Specialties

Founded in 1948, Construction Specialties Inc. (CS) is a family-owned building products company. CS provides solutions to complex problems that architects, designers, building owners, facility managers and contractors face every day. Since inventing the first extruded louver, CS has become a global leader in interior wall protection, impact-resistant doors and frames, entrance flooring, expansion joint covers, architectural louvers and grilles, sun controls, specialty venting and cubicle curtains and tracks. CS draws upon extensive expertise to design custom, high-quality products—many of which are a part of the Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Products Program. CS products can be found in some of the world’s most significant architecture One World Trade Center in New York City, The Shard in London and Burj Khalifa in Dubai. For more information about CS products and solutions, please visit http://www.c-sgroup.com.