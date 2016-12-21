2016 Compensation Survey of Not-For-Profit Organizations

Share Article

Compensation Resources, Inc. Releases Its 2016 Compensation Survey of Not-For-Profit Organizations

2016 Compensation Survey of Not-For-Profit Organizations

Upper Saddle River, NJ (PRWEB)

Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI) has released the results of its 2016 Compensation Survey of Not-For-Profit Organizations. This survey, targeted exclusively to tax-exempt organizations, captured compensation data of 130 positions within a broad range of not-for-profit classifications. There were 102 organizations who participated in the survey. Compensation data is reported as of June 1, 2016 in the following dimensions:

  • Base Salary (Weighted Average, Average, Median, and 25th and 75th percentiles)
  • Bonus & Incentive
  • Other Compensation (executive positions)
  • Deferred Compensation (executive positions)
  • Nontaxable Benefits (executive positions)

This survey also reports the prevalence of various programs and practices relative to executive compensation, covering annual incentives, long-term incentives, various perquisites, supplemental benefits, and agreements, along with processes relating to staff positions.

For more information or to order the survey, please contact Diana Neelman at (877) 934-0505 x105 or visit our website at http://www.compensationresources.com.

About Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI): CRI provides compensation and human resource consulting services to mid- and small-cap public companies, private, family-owned, and closely-held firms, as well as not-for-profit organizations. CRI specializes in executive compensation, sales compensation, pay-for-performance and incentive compensation, performance management programs, and expert witness services.

Diana D. Neelman, CCP
Principal & EVP

Compensation Resources, Inc.
877-934-0505 • Fax: 201-934-0737
http://www.CompensationResources.com

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Diana Neelman
Compensation Resources, Inc.
+1 (201) 934-0505
Email >

Sean Gimpel
Compensation Resources, Inc.
(201) 934-0505 104
Email >
Visit website