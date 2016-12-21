Upper Saddle River, NJ (PRWEB) December 21, 2016
Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI) has released the results of its 2016 Compensation Survey of Not-For-Profit Organizations. This survey, targeted exclusively to tax-exempt organizations, captured compensation data of 130 positions within a broad range of not-for-profit classifications. There were 102 organizations who participated in the survey. Compensation data is reported as of June 1, 2016 in the following dimensions:
- Base Salary (Weighted Average, Average, Median, and 25th and 75th percentiles)
- Bonus & Incentive
- Other Compensation (executive positions)
- Deferred Compensation (executive positions)
- Nontaxable Benefits (executive positions)
This survey also reports the prevalence of various programs and practices relative to executive compensation, covering annual incentives, long-term incentives, various perquisites, supplemental benefits, and agreements, along with processes relating to staff positions.
For more information or to order the survey, please contact Diana Neelman at (877) 934-0505 x105 or visit our website at http://www.compensationresources.com.
About Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI): CRI provides compensation and human resource consulting services to mid- and small-cap public companies, private, family-owned, and closely-held firms, as well as not-for-profit organizations. CRI specializes in executive compensation, sales compensation, pay-for-performance and incentive compensation, performance management programs, and expert witness services.
Diana D. Neelman, CCP
Principal & EVP
Compensation Resources, Inc.
877-934-0505 • Fax: 201-934-0737
http://www.CompensationResources.com