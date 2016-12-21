2016 Compensation Survey of Not-For-Profit Organizations

Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI) has released the results of its 2016 Compensation Survey of Not-For-Profit Organizations. This survey, targeted exclusively to tax-exempt organizations, captured compensation data of 130 positions within a broad range of not-for-profit classifications. There were 102 organizations who participated in the survey. Compensation data is reported as of June 1, 2016 in the following dimensions:



Base Salary (Weighted Average, Average, Median, and 25th and 75th percentiles)

Bonus & Incentive

Other Compensation (executive positions)

Deferred Compensation (executive positions)

Nontaxable Benefits (executive positions)

This survey also reports the prevalence of various programs and practices relative to executive compensation, covering annual incentives, long-term incentives, various perquisites, supplemental benefits, and agreements, along with processes relating to staff positions.

For more information or to order the survey, please contact Diana Neelman at (877) 934-0505 x105 or visit our website at http://www.compensationresources.com.

About Compensation Resources, Inc. (CRI): CRI provides compensation and human resource consulting services to mid- and small-cap public companies, private, family-owned, and closely-held firms, as well as not-for-profit organizations. CRI specializes in executive compensation, sales compensation, pay-for-performance and incentive compensation, performance management programs, and expert witness services.

Diana D. Neelman, CCP

Principal & EVP

Compensation Resources, Inc.

877-934-0505 • Fax: 201-934-0737

http://www.CompensationResources.com