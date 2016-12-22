Exodus Aviation Partners with Major Airline

"This new agreement allows us to give our customers flexible pricing and on demand coverage" Milagros Mazz Operations

Exodus Aviation has announced a new partnership with a leading airline Atlas Air. Agreement will ensure the company receives the spare components it needs at competitive pricing.

Exodus Aviation is a leader in engine parts and components, offering aircraft parts for various airframes. Whether parts are needed for general aviation or commercial, Exodus Aviation offers solutions.

The company’s clients, including the newly signed airline, enjoy spare components backed by rebates for volume purchases.

Atlas Air will benefit from the purchasing power of working with Exodus Aviation. Volume discounts will be passed along to the airline by way of a new general terms agreement (GTA).

More information can be found at http://www.exodusaviation.com/.

About Exodus Aviation

