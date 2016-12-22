Dr. Leonard Grossman This is the newest and by far the most remarkable and simply the best way to offer patients new, baby like skin.

After 9 months of treating patients under experimental conditions, Dr. Leonard Grossman has been selected by Bovie Medical as the first and only provider in NYC to offer advanced skin resurfacing treatments with the J-Plasma device or, as Dr. Grossman calls it, the "Tesla Resurfacer."

With this innovative technology, Dr. Grossman is now able to entirely eliminate wrinkles, uneven coloring, laxity and many additional signs of aging skin, while significantly reducing the recovery period. “This is the newest and by far the most remarkable and simply the best way to offer patients new, baby like skin," commented Dr. Grossman.

According to Dr. Grossman, since the J-Plasma procedure provides natural skin tightening by increasing the skin's collagen production, it is also appropriate and may be used as an alternative to a facelift and a number of other surgical procedures. Specifically, patients are now able to achieve rather palpable skin revitalization in such sensitive and critical areas as forehead and lip lines, skin around the eyes, occasional freckles and even scarring and other areas of discoloration.

J-Plasma procedures are typically performed while under twilight IV sedation anesthesia or local anesthesia; the most common procedure time is approximately 35 minutes. To learn more about J-Plasma and to book an appointment with Dr. Grossman, please call his Brooklyn, NY office at 718-934-5500 or visit his website.

About Dr. Leonard Grossman

Dr. Grossman received his medical degree from New York Medical College in 1985. He went on to complete his internship and residency in General Surgery at Beth Israel Medical Center from 1985 to 1988. In 1995 Dr. Grossman completed his Fully Accredited Plastic Surgery Residency at Texas A & M and the Scott & White Memorial Hospital after the completion of his fellowship in Microsurgery at the Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, NY in 1990 and Burns and Reconstruction fellowship at Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, NY in 1991.

Since performing his first Liposuction under all local anesthesia in 1993, Dr. Grossman realized that the only way to get an ideal or “a near perfect” result in liposuction is to have the procedure done with the patient standing. Since that time, with the compliment of excellent intravenous and local anesthesia, Dr. Grossman’s patients do not have any discomfort, anxiety or unpleasant memories of the procedure.

In 1995 Dr. Grossman became the first American Plastic Surgeon to utilize Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction technology that allowed difficult areas on the body (backs and breasts in men and women) to achieve excellent results with minimal down time.