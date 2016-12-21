Prescient Solutions Celebrates 20th Anniversary

IT consulting and managed IT services provider Prescient Solutions celebrate it’s 20 year anniversary this month. In 1996, Prescient Solutions was founded by Jeff Scheper and Jim Lagattuta in Schaumburg, IL.

Today, Prescient Solutions employs more than 100 professionals serving mid-market, Fortune 500, and a broad range of clients, including municipal governments, manufacturing, healthcare, technology, and more. Prescient Solutions is a Microsoft Gold Partner, and has certified engineers in Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, Novell and many other solutions. Prescient services include onsite project consulting, and remote desktop support, mobile and cloud solutions, along with complete IT infrastructure and systems.

“Prescient Solutions has grown steadily to be a leading IT consulting firm in the Chicago region, and nationwide,” states Jim Lagattuta, CEO of Prescient Solutions. “Prescient’s success is the result of our many loyal clients, and of course the technical expertise of our people, with nearly 20% of Prescient staff here for more than 10 years.”

In addition, Prescient Solutions is deeply committed to community involvement. Prescient is also a nationally recognized leader in data security. In fact, Prescient serves on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s elite Cybersecurity Leadership Council. To request a complimentary IT consultation, link to the Prescient contact form.

About Prescient Solutions

Prescient Solutions is a Chicago-based IT consulting company that provides onsite, remote, managed and cloud- based services to small, mid-sized and global organizations, as well as government entities. For more than 20 years, its expert team has advised organizations on best practices in IT and cybersecurity, and guides executives in IT decision making and implementation across all systems and networks. For more information call 888-343-6040, or visit http://www.prescientsolutions.com.