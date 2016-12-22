Christmas In Charm City: A New Holiday Tradition

Designed to be an annual Christmas experience for all ages to enjoy, this evening to gather with friends and family is complete with hot chocolate, classic carols, and a message of hope. The night will conclude with a candlelight vigil just in time to tuck the children away in their beds.

“We welcome everyone to join us in this new tradition to usher in Christmas morning the very best way possible,” said Chris Lockemy, Pastor of Epic Church. “Christmas is a time of friendship and community, and we want everyone to know that they are welcome to come experience that holiday joy with us this Christmas Eve.”

Christmas in Charm City will open doors at 4:40PM for advance ticket holders. The official event will begin at 5 PM at 5625 O’Donnell Street, Baltimore, MD 21224 on the mezzanine of the Best Western Hotel and Conference Center (Formerly Toby’s Dinner Theater).

“This is not a one-time event; we plan to host this community experience year after year, Christmas after Christmas,” said Lockemy. “We hope everyone will spread the word and invite their friends and family to come share in the celebration of the Christmas season.”

Lockemy stated that this event was above all, created to remove the stress of the holiday and allow people to find peace and hope together.

For more information, visit: http://www.christmasincharmcity.com