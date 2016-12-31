One of the events in 2017, The Burning of Chambersburg draws in thousands to Chambersburg The new year will mean big things for Franklin County, from new breweries and shops, to new additions to favorite stops around the corner. Another year means more chances to explore the beautiful Franklin County in all seasons...

With the new year nearly here, the hopes and wishes for 2017, are fresh in everyone's minds and the Franklin County Visitors Bureau released a listing of top things to do in the county in the coming year.

The new year will mean big things for Franklin County, from new breweries and shops, to new additions to favorite stops around the corner. Another year means more chances to explore the beautiful Franklin County in all seasons through new thrills and shops to old favorites that have always been there. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to view their 17 recommendations for 2017!

-Catch a Show

Why stay at home when you can see live performances at just one of the many theaters in Franklin County? Totem Pole Playhouse in Fayetteville signs on professional talent for musicals and plays in the scenic Caledonia State Park. Capitol Theatre in Chambersburg is not only a symbol of the downtown but is home to the Chambersburg Ballet Company and works to bring in the biggest artists of today. Other venues include The Star Theatre in Mercersburg, which is home the PA Opry every year and the Luhrs Center in Shippensburg draws artists from all over the world.

-Celebrate the spirit of Chambersburg during 1864: The Burning

Thousands come to Chambersburg every year to experience the live-renactment of the Confederate burning of the town during the Civil War. The event, which includes a light show in the town square, celebrates the rebirth of Chambersburg and includes music, food and family entertainment. More information is released on the Franklin County Visitors Bureau’s site as the event gets closer.

This event also includes the finals of the returning A Cappella & Unplugged Competition. This event is scheduled this year for July 15, 2017.

-Do Research Into Your Franklin County Lineage

In the first half of the 1700s, Franklin County attracted many Scots-Irish and German immigrants, seeking to establish new homes. Annually, hundreds of genealogy researchers find their way to Franklin County.

Approximately one-third of America’s ancestry is Scots-Irish or German. In addition to the many cemeteries of Franklin County, researchers can explore archives at Franklin County Courthouse, Franklin County His­torical Society at the Old Jail, Allison Antrim Museum, Conococheague Institute, Fendrick Library, Waynesboro Historical Society, Antietam Historical Association, Mont Alto Historical Society, and Preserving Our Heritage Museum.

For the entire list and more links, visit http://www.explorefranklincountypa.com/17-things-franklin-county-2017.

