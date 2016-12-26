The rise of the leisure park at the turn of the 20th century soon gave way to amusement parks inspired by themes. Millions of Americans visit these parks each year, chasing thrills and entertainment for the entire family.

In a new "Front Page" segment with host, James Earl Jones, theme park engineering is highlighted in an exploration of the inner workings of amusement park ride mechanics. How simple train tracks have turned into lightening speed rides the who family can enjoy is looked at in this documentary. Addressing the transformations in ride technology speed, and correlation with visitor expectations, the film shows how consumer society responds to engineering evolution as a progressive experience further informed by marketing.

Covering a range of topics that engage audiences in real life stories, "Front Page" documentaries take an in-depth look into everyday, critical issues that matter most. The award winning Public Television broadcast series, Front Page offers exceptional insight into contemporary human interest stories not usually viewed on mass mediated television through documentary film productions. It's developed for Public Television and is shown on many of the PBS member stations.