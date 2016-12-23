The San Mateo County Association of REALTORS® (SAMCAR) named Michael Haigh, Senior Loan Officer at Supreme Lending in San Mateo, CA, the 2016 Affiliate Member of the Year on December 8th at the San Mateo Marriott. SAMCAR also installed its 2017 Board of Directors at this special event.

Haigh was given this prestigious honor for his many years of support for SAMCAR and record of dedicated service to clients in the real estate industry. He has been a SAMCAR member since 2002, in which time he has served on the Special Events Committee, Affiliate Council, and has been a Platinum level sponsor of SAMCAR every year. Haigh gives generously to numerous local charities, and has been one of the greatest supporters of the SAMCAR Foundation since its inception.

With over a billion dollars of volume during his tenure in the mortgage industry, Haigh considers his most important job to be matching his clients with the right loan—one that meets their needs but does not put them at risk. Dozens of Yelp reviews (with an average rating of 5 out of 5 stars) point out Haigh and his team’s responsiveness, attentiveness, and politeness—with an emphasis on impressively quick loan fundings. Haigh is confident in his years of experience and adept team, which includes in-house underwriters, closers, and operations and marketing managers. He welcomes those interested in a home loan or refinance to put him to the test: “Let me show you the difference the right financial partner can make in successfully leveraging your real estate investments.”

Potential customers and homeowners seeking mortgage information may reach Michael Haigh NMLS #200819 at 650.409.5918 or Michael(dot)Haigh(at)SupremeLending(dot)com.

Established by founder Scott Everett in 1999, Supreme Lending is a full service mortgage lender licensed in 50 states with branches throughout the U.S. The growing company employs hundreds of employees and adds new branches virtually every month. Supreme Lending has established relationships with all major investors, is a Fannie Mae seller/servicer, and offers a full range of mortgage programs, including conforming and non-conforming loans and FHA/VA loans. The corporate culture is based on a customer-comes-first approach, which helps homebuyers realize their dreams of homeownership. Supreme Lending has been recognized for the fifth year in a row as an Inc. 500/5000 company, and is one of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America according to Mortgage Executive Magazine (2013, 2014, 2015).

For further information, please visit https://www.supremelending.com/, or call (888) 392-0250. EVERETT FINANCIAL, INC. D/B/A SUPREME LENDING NMLS ID #2129 (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org)