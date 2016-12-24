JBM Projects Completes Six Star Fitout on Crown Casino in Perth

Fifteen years after launching JBM Projects, the Brisbane shopfitting company has won and completed a prestigious, luxury fitout in the Crown Tower six star Hotel Casino in Perth.

The project, which trumped numerous national competitors, was worth $1.2 million to supply and install custom joinery for the new Spa and Gym in the new Crown Towers. The joinery was manufactured in JBM’s factory in Brisbane.

Owner Jason McRostie, a cabinet maker by trade, said that from day one he wanted to grow a shopfitting company that prided itself on quality finishes, on-time delivery and relationships. Plus he wanted to work his way up to win projects at the luxury end of the market.

“When I started it was just me. I knew that if I treated every client as an opportunity to excel it would pay off. Like the simple oven shelf that I made for Dean Merlo that turned into complete fit-outs for four Merlo Café Bars across Brisbane.

“I have since grown the business and have a management team of exceptional people, professional tradespeople across Australia and proven systems that we have refined along the way. Early on we also won the Queensland Master Builders Shopfitting Award and that propelled us into more quality opportunities, said Jason McRostie.

JBM Projects has amassed an impressive client list including Harvey Norman, Terry White Chemists, Mt Design, The Duxton Hotel, Navala Restaurant, Nandos, the $3 million restaurant Seascape on the Gold Coast and Crown Casino Perth being the “crown jewels”.

“We have our sights set upon the nation’s best projects, “said Jason.

“We were thoroughly impressed with the quality and commitment displayed to us by Jason and his team at JBM Projects. They have installed superior and sleek internal environments that proudly underpin the Crown brand and experience,” said Greg Munday, General Manager – Design & Construction, Crown Perth.

“The team from JBM Projects were professional in every way. They were organised, understood and committed to the brief and were easy to work with. They achieved the Spa and Gym fitout on time and to the highest quality that met our expectations,” said Jason Thomson, Regional Director, Multiplex.

“For anybody out there who is starting or growing a trade business, I would say build a reputation and don’t compromise on your brand. Then the right people will want to come and work for your company and you will win the right projects. Visualise what you want to deliver and don’t ever compromise,” said Jason McRostie.

For more information on JBM Projects’ shopfitting services, please contact Jason McRostie on 07 3348 9488 or visit http://www.jbmprojects.com.au.