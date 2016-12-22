Quick Zip System We are ecstatic that over 1500 consumers from around the world have backed our campaign, proving that our Duffle Backpack fills the incredibly high demand for a travel bag that gives travelers every feature they need when they travel."

Wool & Oak founder and CEO Johnathan Webster has soared past his crowdfunding success from earlier this year with his new, multi-functional 6-in-1 Duffle Backpack introduced on Kickstarter. The travel bag has raised over $620,000 and counting and has 48 more hours to go.

“We are ecstatic that over 1500 consumers from around the world have backed our campaign, proving that our Duffle Backpack fills the incredibly high demand for a travel bag that gives travelers every feature they need when they travel while not having to compromise on beautiful design aesthetics,” Webster said. “It's very satisfying to be able to offer a real solution to the problems that so many of us face when we travel.”

Wool & Oak now has its sights set on increasing momentum in its final 48 hours as their Kickstarter video has racked up over 4.5 Million views and over 100k shares on Facebook within only a few days after it was featured by a leading product design outlet.

“We are forecasting a very strong finish in the final hours of our campaign with people around the world wanting to buy our travel bags at a discount before our Kickstarter ends on December 24th,” added Jonathan Webster.

Wool & Oak’s Duffle Backpack has over 20 features, ranging from multiple compartments designed to carry laptops, tablets, books, magazines, pen, keys, headphones to a separate section to hold clothes and similar items. A Quick Zip System allows the traveler to expand or minimize the size and load of the bag as he travels. With its clean and classic design, the Wool & Oak Duffle Backpack is made of stabilized Italian Leather, built to last and age with its owner.

“This travel bag is designed for people who want a single carry-on bag to use on trips of up to 5 days. It meets the carry-on size requirements of all major airlines, both foreign and domestic,” Johnathan added. “It also has a trolley sleeve that allows you to slide the bag over the handles of larger suitcases for ultimate mobility on longer trips.”

Wool & Oak Duffle Backpacks are available until December 24, 2016 on Kickstarter in multiple colors and options (leather/canvas, slim backpack, backpack, duffle backpack, mini, complete set).

For more information, and to pre-order the Wool & Oak Duffle Backpack, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/574115111/the-leather-duffle-backpack-6-in-1-set-zip-pack-go?ref=profile_created