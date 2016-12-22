RawVoice / Blubrry, a leading provider of podcast statistics since 2005, has introduced new podcast statistics data points -- a feature that provides Post to Social engagement and web-based player data -- plus a whole host of expanded service options that tie into a complete design update.

Podcast engagement can now be measured across Twitter Audio Cards and Blubrry / PowerPress webpage-based players. Clients also have more detailed data options, including choosing date ranges for number breakdowns and visual review, along with total downloads.

Clients will likely have already noticed some changes on the Blubrry site the past year or so, and the podcast statistics interface now mirrors the whole website revision, said Todd Cochrane, CEO of RawVoice / Blubrry. The update also provides new options for exporting data at the episode level, and at the network level including all shows in an account.

“The responsive design accommodates all screen sizes, better allowing you to use Blubrry on your phone or tablet -- it’ll be much easier to view,” Cochrane said.

The team is most proud of the additional depth of data. “You are now no longer limited to only viewing the different visual reports by month, rather you can view reports all the way down to a specific date range,” he said, noting clients can choose their own date range and not only get download totals for those dates, but all the reports.

The Range View option has significantly changed, in that you’re now able to see more data for a specific time period, Cochrane said. “Clients, distributors, platforms, etc. are now included with data all the way from 2006.”

To go along with the updated display, Blubrry improved the export PDFs with better graphics and overall presentation, as well as graphics of distribution data up-to-the-date range level, akin to the web reports.

There have been no changes surrounding the actual numbers. “We have not adjusted any results, but we’re confident you’ll be happy with the added stats breakdown options, and the new Post to Social engagement ,” Cochrane said. “We made lots of interface changes that will be beneficial to the overall experience.”

About Blubrry

Blubrry is a podcasting community and directory with more than 350,000 shows that gives creators the power to make money, get detailed audience measurements and host their audio, video and websites. Whether you are a media creator, advertiser or media consumer, Blubrry is your digital media interface.