SteelSeries, the global leader in gaming peripherals and accessories, today announced a special limited edition wireless gamepad controller for Apple TV – Nimbus White. Nimbus White is now available exclusively at Apple.com and in Apple Stores, just in time for the holidays.

Key features of the Nimbus White Wireless Gamepad Controller:



Works with Apple TV, iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, and Mac

Compatible with more than 2,000 games on Apple TV, including many blockbuster titles with more coming every day

Designed especially for Apple TV, but works a multitude of other Apple devices

Controls all of your Apple TV content, including games

Rechargeable battery with 40+ hours of life for extended play

Lightning connector for rapid charging

Menu button for instant navigation

Pressure sensitive buttons for precise control

“We optimized Nimbus for Apple TV, but collectively Nimbus is now the world's best-selling mobile gamepad controller,” said Craig Olson, President of SteelSeries Worldwide Mobile. “Since its launch in 2015, Nimbus has been at the center of the biggest evolution in gaming, representing a new standard in wireless gaming controllers.”

Pricing and Availability

The SteelSeries Nimbus White Gaming Controller is now available exclusively at Apple.com and Apple Stores for $49.95 / €59.95.

About SteelSeries

SteelSeries is a leader in gaming peripherals focused on quality, innovation and functionality. Founded in 2001, SteelSeries aims at improving performance through first-to-market innovations and technologies that helps gamers play harder, train longer, and rise to the challenge. SteelSeries supports the growth of competitive gaming tournaments and eSports with the goal of connecting gamers to each other and fostering a sense of community and purpose. SteelSeries’ team of professional and gaming enthusiasts help design and craft every single accessory, and are the driving force behind the company. http://SteelSeries.com