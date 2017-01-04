Trident Systems Inc. Receives Accreditation for ISO 9001:2008

Trident Systems Inc. announces that it has received accreditation for ISO 9001:2008.

“This is a major milestone for Trident Systems and it serves as a testimony to our commitment to repeatable processes and superior quality,” stated John Broglio, Executive Vice President of Operations

Trident Systems Inc. received accreditation for demonstrating their ongoing commitment to quality by satisfying customer requirements and industry specifications.

“Trident Systems Inc. has demonstrated its commitment to world class quality management by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2008 standard. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized quality standard,” said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. “PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Trident Systems Inc. in this accomplishment and look forward to continued support of their objective of quality excellence.”

