Decatur Celebrates a New Mellow Mushroom

Decatur is a colorful and electrifying community that feels like a small town but with all the conveniences of city life. It is what attracted Tom Hart to introduce Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers to the residents of this diverse city.

Decatur prides itself in the amount of locally owned businesses that fill the streets. In synch with this trend, Mellow Mushroom Decatur’s artwork was designed by a team of local artists. Jeremy Hughes and Tyrus Lytton created an exterior that depicts retired technology as a sort of cultural icon. As guests enter the building, they will also notice the second panorama, which somehow emanates both the 1980s punk music movement and the sophistication of literary figures such as Shakespeare and Hunter S. Thompson. Another hometown artist, Benjamin Arthur, crafted a computer designed wood wall paneling, located in the main dining room.

For more information on the artwork and the artists who made them, guests can explore the online art tour and access the creators’ bios and online portfolios. The art tour is located at http://mellowmushroom.com/art/decatur.

The building itself consists of an outside covered patio fitted with two large televisions, which is an ideal setting for families to dine in after visiting Toy Park. The art and entertainment extends to the full service bar, where guests will be able to view all the weekly games on six television screens!

Mellow Mushroom’s menu encompasses a delectable range of choices. Along with the different variations of pizzas, calzones and appetizer munchies, there are sandwiches, a 100% choice, all-natural, black angus beef burger and salads galore. All of which are made by ingredients delivered fresh to the store daily. There is a specialty vegan menu and also a savory gluten free menu featuring a vegan, gluten free crust that is made from ancient grains. Kids will be well entertained with the interactive kids menu that also provides healthy side options.

The fun vibe of the interior ambience and the creativity of the menu at Mellow Mushroom continue to the brand’s fashion line House of Shroom, which offers funky threads such as shirts, loungewear and stemware. Employees showcase the apparel line that can be purchased on site at the restaurant or guests can peruse online at http://www.houseofshroom.com.

Shortly after opening there will be weekly events and online ordering available to the public. Mellow Mushroom is open daily from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm.

For more information on this Mellow Mushroom location please visit the website at http://www.mellowmushroom.com/store/decatur. Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mellowmushroom/decatur.

