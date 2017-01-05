With a skillful balance, Bietz finishes the story with an uplifting promise of security for the lone Jewish family.

August House welcomes the New Year with the long awaited release of The Sundown Kid: A Southwestern Shabbat by Barbara Bietz.

After leaving a tight-knit community, a young Jewish boy and his family settle in a desert town where they are the only Jewish family; however, a little bit of kindness and a lot of soup go a long way, and the family finds friends who are happy to celebrate Shabbat with them.

Bietz portrays the loneliness of moving to a new place void of familiarity with a backdrop set during an era when Manifest Destiny promised success and happiness,. With a skillful balance, Bietz finishes the story with an uplifting promise of security for the lone Jewish family. Likewise, John Kanzler’s warm hues and soft lines accentuate the comfort of community. Not only is this story intended to describe the importance of togetherness, it also serves as a perspective on the Jewish culture. A Kirkus review stated, “Bietz uses an oral storytelling style with repetitive phrasing to introduce the arrival of Shabbat, enfolding both details of the hardworking life of homesteaders with Jewish cultural details.”

Bietz is well versed in Jewish literature, folklore and stories for children and young adults. She actively maintains Jewish Books for Kids, a blog committed to Jewish literature. In addition, Bietz is a member of the Association of Jewish Libraries, a member of the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators and has served as chair of the Sydney Taylor Book Award Committee.

