First in U.S. “Tea Gin” is America’s Best Gin

Carl Ethan Akeley Gin America's Best Tea Gin

Dented Brick Distillery (DBD) Salt Lake City, Utah launches Carl Akeley “Tea” Gin, named for notable explorer and animal conservationist Carl Akeley (of the American Museum of Natural History fame). This Gin has debuted to remarkable reviews.

In addition to the unique Rooibos tea addition, Akeley Gin features a short list of botanicals giving a deep flavor profile like no other. The “no short cut” base spirit is made in house with Utah grown organic, non-GMO wheat and rye. From our custom pot still and proprietary distillation techniques we render the oils and flavors of the botanicals. We then use organic juniper, orange and lemon peel and the rooibos tea in the gin basket to create a buttery herbaceous sipping gin.

One feature of Dented Brick that makes its products unique to its Utah facility is the water. From the snowcap peaks to our on site artesian well flows the purest most pristine water into every bottle we sell.