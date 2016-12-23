Infinite Electronics Acquires KP Performance Antennas

"We believe that KP will be a great addition to our established product lines by extending the scope of products we can offer to both Infinite Electronics and KP customers," said Terry Jarnigan, President and CEO of Infinite Electronics

Infinite Electronics, a supplier of engineering grade RF components, assemblies and wired / wireless connectivity solutions, announced today that it has acquired KP Performance Antennas, an Edmonton Canada based manufacturer of broadband antennas and accessories.

Founded in 2008, KP formed a strong team of experienced professionals focused on the design, development and manufacture of solutions for the Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) market. Their concentration on exceptional customer service and technical support has created a loyal, growing customer base, many of which consider KP a strategic partner.

Terry Jarnigan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Infinite Electronics, said, "We believe that KP will be a great addition to our established product lines by extending the scope of products we can offer to both Infinite Electronics and KP customers.”

KP Performance Antennas founders Patricia Tieulie and Ken Caird said, "We are excited for this new phase in the evolution of KP Performance. Leveraging Infinite Electronics supply chain, support and engineering resources will help us continue to exceed industry standards and best satisfy our customers’ requirements for high performance antenna solutions.”

About Infinite Electronics

Based in Irvine, CA, Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of RF components, assemblies and wired / wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Operating under the Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek and Aiconics brand names, Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment. The Company serves over 100,000 customers via the broadest inventory in the industry, coupled with expert technical support and a global distribution footprint with same-day shipment capabilities. Infinite Electronics offers a compelling value proposition to R&D engineers, MRO technicians, and other technically oriented customers.

About KP Performance Antennas

KP Performance Antennas is a manufacturer of broadband antennas and accessories. Founded in 2008, KP Performance is now one of the world’s fastest growing antenna manufacturers, rapidly establishing its position as a global player in the broadband industry. Dedicated to serving the needs of the Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) market, the company now offers over 80 products that reliably perform in the field. KP Performance uses best in class testing facilities all over North America to perfect its antennas designs. Its loyal, growing customer base rely on KP Performance Antennas for innovative products and exceptional customer service and technical support.