Dove-award winning band, The Afters will be hitting the road this February alongside Jason Gray & Jonny Diaz, bringing their ‘Live on Forever’ tour along the West Coast with 11 tour stops in California, Washington, Oregon, Nevada and Arizona from Feb. 6, 2017 – Feb. 23, 2017. Tickets go on exclusive pre-sale Thursday, December 22 with a public on-sale on Friday, December 23.

“We’re planning some really special things for this one,” says Josh Haven of The Afters. “It will be our best yet, and we’re looking forward to having Jason Gray & Jonny Diaz out with us for these nights."

The tour will be in support of The Afters fifth studio album of the same name, Live on Forever, which debuted September 2016 after the album’s title track hit top 5 on the Billboard Christian Hot AC charge and top 10 on the Billboard National Christian Audience chart. The album also features the band’s single, “Battles”, which made its way to the top of the charts this Fall. Since the album debut, The Afters have been on the road for the nationwide “Love Riot Tour” with GRAMMY-nominated band, Newsboys, and GRAMMY-nominated singer, Ryan Stevenson.

Jason Gray most recently spent much of 2016 touring across the U.S. with Josh Wilson & JJ Heller. His latest album ‘Where The Light Gets In’ made it’s way to Number 5 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart in July, and his hit song Sparrows saw heavy support on Christian radio stations across the nation.

"I am so excited to be coming to the West Coast with The Afters! We became friends many years ago when we toured together and I'm excited for a chance to get to do life and ministry with them again, they're some of my favorite people in the whole world,” says Jason Gray. “Having been out with Jonny Diaz last year it's going to feel like a family reunion. I'm excited about the musical flow of the evening, as well. We are working hard to craft a fun show for everyone."

For tickets and additional information, visit http://www.transparentproductions.com

Live on Forever Tour

February 6: First Baptist Hanford - Hanford, CA

February 8: Southlake Church – West Linn, OR

February 9: Gateway Fellowship – Poulsbo, WA (*The Afters & Jason Gray only)

February 10: Mountain Church – Medford, OR

February 12: Porterville Church of the Nazarene – Porterville, CA

February 13: New Venture Christian Fellowship – Oceanside, CA

February 18: Valley Bible Fellowship – Las Vegas, NV (*The Afters & Jason Gray only)

February 19: The Grove – Chandler, AZ (*The Afters & Jason Gray only)

February 21: Immanuel Baptist Church – Highland, CA

February 23: Santa Cruz Bible Church – Santa Cruz, CA