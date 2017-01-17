S3 Maritime and Yacht Masters NW Announce Merger

...known for supplying custom, state-of-the-art, fully integrated electronic packages for larger recreational vessels.

December 9, 2016 - Greg Allen of YachtMasters NW and Paul Zimmer and Ryan Parker, co-owners of S3 Maritime are pleased to announce the merger of these two well-established and well-respected Seattle yacht outfitter and repair companies. The combined entity will operate as S3 Maritime and will have a team of 48 employees, making it one of the largest yacht outfitters in the Pacific Northwest. Both companies are well known for providing high quality and high tech services to the recreational and commercial yacht market. Each company brings a unique set of skills to this new endeavor. S3 is well known for their wide range of maritime expertise while YachtMasters has a rigging department and a custom fiberglass construction department to add to their services. While S3 has a large mix of commercial and recreational clients, YachtMasters is known for supplying custom, state-of-the-art, fully integrated electronic packages for larger recreational vessels.

Yacht Masters has been located on Lake Union for the last four decades while S3 has been located just inside the Locks on the Lake Washington Ship Canal for the last nine years. As both companies continue to grow, it only made sense to consolidate their work forces and facilities to better serve their growing markets. Yacht Masters will be relocating to S3 Maritime's modern 18,000 square foot facility in Salmon Bay, just west of Fisherman's Terminal. The location also has convenient moorage for vessels to 100+ feet.

S3 Maritime is also the proud sponsor of Sails & Ales, the craft beer night at the Seattle Boat Show. The team invites all boaters to stop by and share an ale with them on Friday Feb. 3 and learn all about the new capabilities. For those that can’t make Sails & Ales, the team will be at Booth #2418, located on the Electronics Concourse above the main floor, for the duration of the show, Jan. 27 – Feb 4.

