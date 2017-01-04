Zunesis Doubles Down on Microsoft Cloud

We believe that Microsoft Cloud is the best solution for our clients.

Zunesis founder and CEO, Steve Shaffer isn’t mincing words when he talks about his company’s plans for cloud computing and where he plans to make his bets. “The cloud industry is highly fragmented, but ultimately the public cloud will be won through scale and operational excellence. Look for the cloud market to consolidate into the global-scale players like Microsoft and AWS,” he noted earlier this week.

For example, Zunesis points out the SMB organizations that have moved to Microsoft Office 365 are thrilled with their experience and with the quality of the services they receive from the Microsoft Cloud. The cloud is not a new thing for Microsoft. They have been doing this for many years and enhancing their ability to execute and make it easier to migrate along the way.

“One of the things that sets Microsoft apart from the competition is their focus on tools and processes to help organizations migrate to the cloud. Aligning with Microsoft Cloud in a meaningful way, via Office 365, Microsoft Azure, as well as the new Enterprise Mobility & Security (EMS) solution, means we can deliver compelling business value in ways that make sense for our clients in the long term. This is a VERY exciting time for us,” commented Chris Tran, Microsoft Practice Director at Zunesis. “Azure is the next logical step for Microsoft in opening their cloud to open source and heterogeneous workloads. The possibilities with Azure are both relevant and endless.”

Long-time Zunesis technical leader and CTO, Michael Gosselin, is most excited about two key components within EMS: Azure Active Directory Premium and Azure Information Protection. He commented, “EMS provides a holistic cloud security strategy that allows organizations to protect their critical information any place and at any time. The moves that Microsoft is making in security are what we need in a world rapidly advancing toward hybrid cloud computing.”

“I guess you could say that we are putting all of our eggs in one basket with Microsoft Cloud,” says Shaffer, “but I have always believed in focus and being great in the things that we promote to our customers. We believe that Microsoft Cloud is the best solution for our clients, and we are confident in their strategic technology direction and their continued commitment to process and operational excellence.”

Eugene Chi, Microsoft General Manager for SMB, Western Region said, “We are thrilled to have Zunesis as a strong Microsoft Cloud partner. Zunesis brings a broad set of IT infrastructure, virtualization, security skills that are needed and necessary to help organizations maximize their Microsoft Cloud experience. I am also thrilled to see Chris Tran, a long-time Microsoft Champion, leading the Microsoft Cloud practice at Zunesis.”

Zunesis is a leading IT solution provider with locations in Colorado and Nevada. Our vision centers around an intense focus on serving our customers and bringing value to their business through strategic IT solutions. In 2015 and again in 2016, Zunesis was added to the CRN Next-Gen 250 list, recognizing them for their innovation and forward-thinking in the industry. As of March 2016, Zunesis had been named to the CRN TechElite 250 for 7 consecutive years as a best-of-breed solution provider with deep technical expertise and premier certifications. For more information, please follow us on LinkedIn.