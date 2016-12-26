Growth Equity Group names Justin French as President and CEO

Justin French Justin is a proven leader with a strong track record of success in business

Growth Equity Group, a Chicago-based self-directed retirement investment firm, announces Justin French as President and CEO.

“Justin is a proven leader with a strong track record of success in business. He can serve others and empower people by bringing them together to use their strengths,” said Preston Despenas.

“His vision and passion on how the alternative investment solution we created will impact investors around the world is what Growth Equity Group needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded growth and innovation in the retirement space.”

For the past 20 years, Justin worked as an Executive Leader and Business Consultant. He has teamed up with large and small business’s across the country helping creating results over 1 Billion dollars. He has advised owners, leaders and CEO’s, opening their minds to larger possibilities.

“Growth Equity Group is one of those rare companies who has created and innovated a solution that will revolutionize the retirement investment space. We have a team of people who are committed, passionate and have the desire to help others succeed.” French said.

“I am honored to lead the company and share the vision with Growth Equity Group of being the most widely recognized alternative investment firm, reaching investors all over the globe with our awarding winning strategy. There are far too many families who will not have enough money for retirement with their current plans. I believe Growth Equity Group has solved this problem and I am excited for more investors to learn what is possible with the GEG Solution when comes to retirement investing.”

Growth Equity Group is headquartered in Chicago, IL and founded by the creators of a revolutionary retirement investment strategy using self-directed IRAs, real estate, and finance as a way to accelerate and increase returns for its clients. Backed by over 30 years of experience, over 400MM in residential real estate transactions, 14 states, and 40 cities across the country this company has changed the way thousands of clients look at retirement investment and planning for their families future.

