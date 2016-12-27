Jon Kopp His management style and ability to become an expert in any area he operates in — paired with his intense determination and devotion — he’s become an invaluable asset to our company and our clients we serve.

Growth Equity Group, a Chicago-based self-directed retirement investing firm, has announced plans for substantial growth in the fourth quarter of 2016 and early 2017. At the head of the announcement comes an executive senior management team that will lead the responsibility of operating the company into 2017.

Jon Kopp, creator and developer of the self-directed retirement industry’s first software platform designed for the self-directed ira retirement investor winner of the Chicago Innovation People’s Choice Award and Nasdaq closing ceremony guest, has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Growth Equity Group. Kopp has been with the company since its start in 2012 and has been a key player in the company’s success over the years.

"Jon is responsible for a 55% YOY business increase over the last 2 years,” says Justin French, CEO. "His management style and ability to become an expert in any area he operates in — paired with his intense determination and devotion — he’s become an invaluable asset to our company and our clients we serve. I am honored to have Jon on my team.”

Kopp will continue to take responsibility for Growth Equity Group’s growth and success as they head into a massively competitive digital marketing era.

“We look forward to putting the inspiration and support we’ve gained to work finding new ways to make retirement investing as easy as buying stock.” Says Kopp on stage at the Harris Theater while accepting the People’s Choice Award.

Kopp is preparing to release his first book, "Failure Breeds Opportunity - Dedication Drives Success" in late 2017.