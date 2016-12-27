The rates for reaching India are as low as it gets: 1.2¢/min to landlines and mobiles and 2¢ for an SMS.

All PhoneIndia.com customers receive an early New Year gift: $3 Voice Credit bonus for longer calls. Since New Year’s Eve is celebrated in most parts of the world, everyone wants to call home more often on this occasion. To give its customers even more value for their money, PhoneIndia.com has prepared a special offer taking place between December 27th and December 29th: $3 bonus for free international calls!

In order to benefit from this promotion, customers need to place a Voice Credit order of minimum $20 and use coupon code N3WY3AR in the ordering process, by December 29th. By taking advantage of this offer, customers who buy for instance $20 will receive $23; that’s $3 free credit to call home.

The Voice Credit bought can be used to place international calls from any phone through the use of access numbers, from any computer with an Internet connection through the Web Call application or from any smartphone. PhoneIndia.com offers a free app, for both iOS and Android devices, called KeepCalling. The rates for reaching India are as low as it gets: 1.2¢/min to landlines and mobiles and 2¢ for an SMS.

In addition to Voice Credit, PhoneIndia.com also offers Mobile Recharge and Monthly Plans. Mobile Recharge is a service through which customers can recharge phones anywhere in the world. The process is fast and secure and the credit reaches its destination instantly. The operators available for top ups to India are Airtel, Vodafone, Idea, BSNL, DoCoMo, Aircel, MTS, Reliance, Tata Indicom, Uninor, and Videocon.

Monthly Plans are monthly subscriptions which offer discounted rates for certain destinations for low monthly fees. The plans available on PhoneIndia.com are India 600 for $4.99/month, India 1400 for $9.99/month, and India 3000 for $19.99/month. These subscriptions offer 600, 1400, and 3300 minutes to both mobiles and landlines in India for a very attractive rate of 0.8¢/min or 0.7¢/min, depending on the plan customers choose.

What differentiates PhoneIndia.com from other services are the low prices offered, the frequent promotions, the simple ordering processes, and the safety of online transactions. What makes the service even more attractive and trustworthy are the comprehensive Help Center and the 24/7 Customer Service, available by phone and email in both English and Spanish.

PhoneIndia.com guarantees 100% transaction security and satisfaction. All major payment methods are accepted: Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and PayPal. Moreover, payment is available in several currencies: US, Australian, or Canadian Dollars, plus British Pounds and Euros. The payment security system is known as very strong.

About PhoneIndia.com

PhoneIndia.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers and businesses, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling was listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years.