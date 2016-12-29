Westone Laboratories Thrilled to Attend CES 2017

Westone, the leader in high performance audio, in-ear monitoring technology and hearing protection, is thrilled to announce that it will be attending CES 2017 to showcase its various product lines of world-class in-ear monitors.

Included in this product showcase will be Westone’s newest product, the W80, which is the latest innovation for the Westone W series line. Master Designers Karl and Kris Cartwright will be attending CES to discuss the W80, which will be featured at the Hi-Res Audio Pavilion in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s central hall, booth #14546, while the entire W series line will also be on display in Westone’s suite at the Venetian Tower, suite #29-315.

Westone is also proud to announce that our Director of Sales, Bill Wayne, has been added to the CTA Audio Division Board, and as the Director of Music Sales, will be a crucial part of the Westone team present at CES this year.

The International Consumer Electronics Show will take place Thursday January 5 to Sunday January 8 in Las Vegas. The show will run from 10 AM-6 PM Thursday, 9 AM-6 PM Friday & Saturday and 9 AM-4 PM Sunday.

About Westone

Established in 1959, Westone Laboratories has more than 55 years of experience delivering premium custom-fit solutions for critical listening applications. Westone is the largest manufacturer of custom ear pieces in the world and was the first to design and manufacture a balanced armature driver earphone. With hearing healthcare and music specialists on our research and production teams, Westone invented the most ergonomic monitor design which provides the utmost noise isolation, comfort, and best fitting earphones on the market. The largest names in music turn to Westone in-ear monitors for on-stage use, just as U.S. Air Force fighter pilots depend on Westone’s ACCES® in-ear communications system for mission-critical noise isolation, hearing protection and two-way communication. It is our experience, our products, and our people that make Westone The In-Ear Experts®.

About CES

CES is the world's largest tradeshow for consumer technology and America's largest annual tradeshow of any kind. With more than four decades of success, the Consumer Electronics Show ® reaches across global markets, connects the "who's who" of the industry and enables consumer technology (CT) innovations to grow and thrive.