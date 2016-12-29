Good Leads® has extended their 'Strong Start' Q1 Pipeline Incentive Plan with a 10% service premium offering for outsourced business development services and lead generation. Good Leads will rapidly deploy a strategic strike inside sales team under their signature Prospect Builder® Program. Using a proven process and knowledge of a client company, the Good Leads Strategic Strike Team will skillfully act as their inside sales team.

Key features of the 'Strong Start' Q1 Pipeline Incentive Plan are customization of an ideal prospect contact database; rapid deployment of seasoned outbound calling business development professionals; short term program commitment that is scalable and extendable and a financial incentive of a 10% no charge service premium on new programs.

The Good Leads incentive is extended now through January 2017 and is also applicable to their Sales Builder® Program and Event Builder™ Program, respectively, to drive Q1 2017 sales or event attendance. And in all cases, the plan is backed by Good Leads' signature guarantee and warranty to further protect and maximize client's marketing and sales investment. Good Leads CEO Bob Good stated, "Many companies are uncertain as to how to deal with the current economic environment and are sitting on the sidelines. In announcing the Good Leads 'Strong Start' Q1 Pipeline Incentive Plan, we are creating an incentive for our technology clients to get in the game by offering a quick deployment of skilled business development resources and adding a free 10% time extension at the end of the program as a no charge premium. The goal is to quickly fill our client's sales pipeline in Q1 such that they get ahead of their 2017 revenue goals.”

About Good Leads:

Good Leads is a leading provider of B2B lead generation including IT sales leads, setting phone and web demo appointments and face-to-face introductions. For 14 years, Good Leads has partnered with 400 domestic and international institutions, from high-tech to governmental agencies, to develop and implement a business development strategy as part of their integrated marketing plan. Please visit http://www.GoodLeads.com or call 866 894-LEAD