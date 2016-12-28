Our solutions enable our food and beverage customers to overcome critical supply chain challenges, stay compliant with government, and move inventory through the supply chain faster, cost-effectively, consistently, and more efficiently.

PINC, the #1 yard management system and inventory robotics solutions for the food and beverage sector, was named by Food Logistics magazine, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, 2016 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Provider.



The FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers list serves as a resource guide of software and technology providers whose products and services are critical for companies in the global food and beverage supply chain.



“The software and technology sector continues to generate new and exciting opportunities for growers, food manufacturers, grocery retailers and the many logistics providers that support them,” notes Lara L. Sowinski, editorial director at Food Logistics. “Today’s cloud-based solutions and mobile connectivity are helping create tools that are more flexible, affordable and responsive, making software and technology even more valuable to those in the global food supply chain.”

“We are really honored to be recognized by Food Logistics magazine this year,” says Matt Yearling, PINC’s CEO. “PINC’s scalable software, hardware, and services provide innovation and value to food and beverage manufacturers, grocery retailers, and third-party logistics companies. Our solutions enable our food and beverage customers to overcome critical supply chain challenges, stay compliant with government, and move inventory through the supply chain faster, cost-effectively, consistently, and more efficiently.”



About PINC

The world's leading brands use PINC's advanced yard management system (YMS), inventory robotics, and real-time asset tracking solutions. The company's pervasive sensor network provides actionable insights that optimize supply chain execution from dock-door to dock-door. As the pioneer of cloud-based real-time location systems, powered by the Internet of Things (IoT), PINC's innovative solutions allow its customers to improve service, enable collaboration, optimize inventory, increase velocity, and improve asset utilization. Learn more about PINC at http://www.pinc.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics is published by AC Business Media, a business-to-business media company that provides targeted content and comprehensive, integrated advertising and promotion opportunities for some of the world’s most recognized B2B brands. Its diverse portfolio serves the construction, logistics, supply chain and other industries with print, digital and custom products, events and social media.