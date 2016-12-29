Chef Amy Riolo Inspires People to Get Healthy without Fad Diets in 2017 Recent studies show that people who follow a Mediterranean diet are 47 percent less likely to develop heart disease.

We all want to get healthier in 2017, and this year award-winning chef and Mediterranean expert Amy Riolo is inspiring people to do it without fad diets or sacrificing delicious food, through her 30 Day Mediterranean Lifestyle Resolution.

More than a mix of rich history, gorgeous beaches, and warm blue waters, the countries along the Mediterranean Sea and their people have a history of living longer and healthier lives. A recent study shows that people who follow a Mediterranean diet are 47 percent less likely to develop heart disease. Rich in olive oil, nuts, beans, fish, and fruits and vegetables, the Mediterranean diet allows you to enjoy satisfying food AND good health at the same time.

The 30 Day Mediterranean Lifestyle Resolution will be an online, supportive group where participants can go for motivation, encouragement, and recipe ideas.

Amy will offer daily tips, including:



Making the Mediterranean Diet work for you

How to plan a meal Mediterranean style

Easy and cost saving grocery shopping tips

Mediterranean Diet health benefits & basics

Mediterranean Style cooking and living

How to choose the best Mediterranean snacks

The best healthful food swap outs

Best choices for eating out Mediterranean style

In addition to achieving better health and daily living inspiration, participants can win weekly prizes from high-end companies whose products support the Mediterranean lifestyle, including:



Arianna Trading Company Organic Olive Oils and Throumpa Olives

Citrus Baskets from Melissa’s Produce

Sicilian Olive Oil, Red Pepper Pesto, and Tagliolini from LIFESTYLE

IGP Aceto Balsamic di Modena and Organic Artisan Pasta from Aperto

The challenge group was inspired by Marilyn Harding, a writer and entrepreneur who lives on Aegina Island in Greece. Marilyn embarked on her own 30 day Mediterranean Diet Challenge after receiving Amy’s book The Ultimate Mediterranean Diet Cookbook. As the author of Exhilarated Life, Marilyn will be contributing daily positive affirmations to the 30 Day Mediterranean Lifestyle Resolution.

Participation in Amy’s 30 Day Mediterranean Lifestyle Resolution is free and open to the public – to sign up, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1291657894295782/.