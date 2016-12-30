Over 100 data science talks, workshops and trainings

Open Data Science Conference, (ODSC), will hold the largest applied data science conference in the world, ODSC East 2017, in Boston on May 3-5.

For 3 days, more than 4,500 data science practitioners, innovators, and thought leaders from around the globe will celebrate achievements, exchange new ideas, and help forge the future of data science through collaboration, education, and training.

Adapt or Die

2016 has shown that people with the most current data science skills are highly sought after. This past year has seen a blizzard of new tools and projects launched with Deep Learning and Machine Learning at the forefront.

This year, traditional programmers and business analysts of all types are entering the data science field. They’ll do so in recognition of the fact that acquiring data science skills and repositioning their careers in this direction is absolutely essential for them to remain relevant, effective, and employable for decades.

The developers and analysts who adapt and make this transition to full-fledged data scientists effectively will find their coding skills and domain expertise in hot demand in businesses around the world. Those who don’t, will see their careers die a slow agonizing death.

Tools, Topics and Languages

The number of companies launching data science projects in 2016 provided sufficient evidence that data science is poised to stimulate innovation in industries across the board. To meet the projected demand, ODSC focuses on providing more opportunities to make data science accessible.

Here’s a sample of what ODSC East 2017 attendees will learn in more than 100 data science trainings, talks and workshops:

Tools: Tensorflow, Scikit-learn, Caffe, Apache Spark, Neo4J, Azure ML, H20.ai, D3.js, R-Shiny, Hadoop

Topics: Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Predictive Analytics, Data Visualization, Text Analytics, and Big Data Science

Languages: Python, R, Julia, Scala, Stan, Pig/Hive/NoSQL

Core Contributors, Entrepreneurs, Thought Leaders

Networking with well over four thousand data science influencers, thought leaders, core contributors and entrepreneurs, will accelerate any data scientist’s professional journey. Whether it’s landing a new role at a Fortune 500 company or learning the trends and insights to start a thriving startup, making solid contacts is a must.

In addition to connecting with like-minded individuals, conference attendees will have the opportunity to chat with a whole room of recruiters from some of the leading companies in tech, healthcare, finance, and more at the ODSC Data Science Career Fair.

ODSC East 2017 has grown into the world’s largest data science conference because they offer attendees the best and brightest speakers, superior content and incredible networking opportunities at a great price. Value like that speaks for itself.