Cutter Associates Announces Appointment of Co-CEO

Cutter Associates, a leading provider of operations and technology research and expertise to the investment management industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of James Bridgers as Co-CEO effective January 9, 2017.

James will join as Co-CEO, working alongside Tom Seeman, Cutter’s current CEO. Tom will remain as Co-CEO of Cutter Associates during a transition period, helping to familiarize James with all aspects of the business before stepping down from his role in mid-2017.

“When Cutter was acquired by NRI, I agreed to stay on for about a year and to help find Cutter’s next CEO,” said Tom. “I am confident we have found a strong CEO who has the energy and ideas to move the company forward, and who fits well with our firm’s culture. I look forward to working with James.”

James joins Cutter from Partners in Performance (PIP), a large management consultancy firm headquartered in Australia. He brings more than 25 years’ experience in the consulting industry. James joined PIP in Australia in 2003 as a Director, and as a member of the Leadership Committee was instrumental in building the business from 40 employees to almost 500 today. He previously held roles at McKinsey & Company and Tandon Capital Associates. James received dual Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Business Administration from Trinity University.

“It’s an exciting time for Cutter. With Cutter’s acquisition by Nomura Research Institute in 2016, the continued growth in Cutter’s global research membership, and the expansion of the consulting business, there are many opportunities ahead,” noted James. “I am looking forward to helping Cutter move to the next level.”

About Cutter Associates, LLC

Cutter Associates, LLC serves the operational and technology needs of the global asset management industry, providing clients the tools and services they need to be successful. By leveraging multi-faceted expertise and an unrivaled knowledgebase, Cutter Associates provides clients truly independent research, exclusive member-only events, custom operations benchmarking, and a global consultancy for strategic advice on and delivery of operational and technology excellence. Cutter Associates works with the world’s leading asset managers, providers and servicers. Headquartered in Hingham, MA, Cutter Associates has subsidiaries in Canada and the UK, and is on the web at http://www.cutterassociates.com.